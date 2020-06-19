Farmgate price of palay climbs 0.5% in third week of May

THE AVERAGE farmgate price of palay or unmilled rice rose 0.5% week-on-week to P19.15 per kilogram in the third week of May, with prices increasing 5.3% year-on-year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its weekly update on palay, rice and corn prices, the PSA said the wholesale price of well-milled rice (WMR) rose 0.5% to P39.43 per kilogram while the retail price rose 0.3% to P42.50.

The wholesale price of regular milled rice (RMR) rose 0.3% to P35.83 while the retail price rose 0.2% to P38.25.

The average farmgate price of yellow corn grain rose 1.2% to P12.63.

The wholesale price of yellow corn grain rose 0.2% to P19.17 while the retail price fell 0.6% to P23.36.

The average farmgate price of white corn grain fell 0.5% to P15.04 per kilogram.

The wholesale price of white corn grain fell 0.6% to P18.88 while the retail price fell 1.1% to P27.60. — R.M.D. Ochave









