Far Eastern University to hold free online chess seminar on Oct. 24

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY will continue to hold free online chess lessons set on Oct. 24 with an aim of empowering the youth especially those with potential but are financially challenged.

Made possible by FEU chairman Aurelio Montinola III and assisted by athletics director Mark Molina, the long webinar via Zoom, which has a morning and afternoon session, is open to all boys and girls aged 11 to 17 years old.

No less than Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre and national women’s team and FEU coach GM Jayson Gonzales will be one among the many top masters who will train and help participants improve their game.

“Helping the development of chess among young people especially the low income or less fortunate families is the main objective and mission of the program,” said Mr. Gonzales.

Janelle Mae Frayna, an FEU alumna and the country’s first and only Woman GM, is also among the trainers that also include International Masters Paulo Bersamina and Jerad Docena and Woman FIDE Master Michelle Yaon.

To register, kindly fill-out the link below: https://forms.gle/KuaCEqNTAkRMTEJP6 or please message FEU Chess Team’s official Facebook Page.