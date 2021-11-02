CONVENIENCE STORE chain FamilyMart Philippines, a subsidiary of listed oil firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., has opened its first two stores in Mindanao, both located in the Davao Region.

“This is the first time our brand entered the Mindanao market ever since it came to the Philippines, so we are very proud to have reached this important milestone. We take pride in our premium-quality Japanese food and exemplary customer experience at our stores in Luzon, and we are bringing them all with us to Davaoeños,” FamilyMart General Manager and Phoenix Vice President for Integrated Marketing and Strategies Maria Celina I. Matias said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The two shops are located in Davao City’s Matina area, and in Tagum City, capital of Davao del Norte province.

The store in Matina is a traditional set-up with a walk-in space, while the outlet in Tagum has an al fresco take-out counter for grab-and-go transactions.

“We’re glad to be able to offer the FamilyMart experience to more communities in the Philippines. We’ve finally entered Mindanao, and we cannot wait to bring the brand to even more Filipinos across the country,” Phoenix President Henry Albert R. Fadullon said.

The Philippine unit of the Japanese convenience store brand was acquired by Phoenix in 2017.

FamilyMart, according to its website, first opened in the Philippines in 2013 and has since expanded to over 60 stores across Manila, Pampanga and Cebu. — Angelica Y. Yang