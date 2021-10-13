Coffee Project is ready to cast a spell on its valued customers with their newest Falling for Pumpkin beverages.

As the cold weather starts to kick in, the homegrown coffee chain brings you the taste of the fall season. Hence, once you take a sip of these Halloween drinks, you can’t help but fall for pumpkin! Although you can never go wrong with the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, Coffee Project spices up your favorite drink by adding a Butterball flavor. The sweeter, the better, right?

Did you know that pumpkins are best harvested during the autumn season? This means that during autumn, food festivities with this fruit are of abundance!

Coffee Project is here to let you join the fun! To give you an idea of which Falling for Pumpkin drink is for you, read below this ultimate Halloween drinks guide:

Hot Butterball Pumpkin Spice Latte — If you are looking for a drink that makes you feel warm and all cozy inside, this drink is perfect for you! Trust us when we say this could also be your new go-to caffeine fix in the morning. Together with a delicious French toast, you’ll surely be under a spell in no time. Butterball Pumpkin Spice Latte can also be best enjoyed in your rainy mornings and gloomy weather. You can have this delivered right at the comfort of your own home, or make sure to include this in your list in your next run to Coffee Project.

Iced Butterball Pumpkin Spice Latte — For customers who like their drinks cold, they shouldn’t miss this Iced Butterball Pumpkin Spice Latte! A blend of spices and sweet flavors will set the mood in each swig — perfect under the hot spell the sun gives. This drink is best paired with delectable sandwiches such as Clubhouse Sandwich, Bacon 4 Cheese Sandwich, and Spam and Egg Sandwiches for a delightful afternoon snack. But if you are into a heavier meal, this is also a complementing beverage with Coffee Project’s pasta.

Butterball Pumpkin Spice Frappe — A beverage you certainly would not want to miss, here’s another pumpkin drink to spice up your Halloween celebration. Aside from its pumpkin spice flavor, you won’t be able to resist its combination of coffee, milk, whipped cream topped with butter streusel. It’s a freshly prepared cold beverage made fitting with a slice of cake or two — perfect for creating glorious moments with friends and family.

This Halloween, stay under the spell of Coffee Project’s Falling For Pumpkin series! Let this be a reminder that despite the pandemic, you can still celebrate the spookiest time of the year together with your new favorite drink.

