Faeldon appointed BuCor chief

By Vann Marlo M. Villegas

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has appointed Nicanor A. Faeldon, Department of National Defense (DND) deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, as director-general of Bureau of Corrections, Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said on Friday.

“The DOJ has interposed no objections to the proposed appointment of Mr. Faeldon, and is now seeking the favorable endorsement of the Civil Service Commission as part of the requirements under the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013,” Mr. Guevarra told reporters in a text message.

Mr. Faeldon will replace former Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who filed his certificate of candidacy for senator also on Friday.

Mr. Faeldon was appointed by Mr. Duterte to the DND in December 2017. Prior to that, he resigned as Bureau of Customs chief following the controversy on the entry of P6.4 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” in a Valenzuela warehouse in May that year.

In May this year, the Office of the Ombudsman recommended the filing of graft charges against Mr. Faeldon in connection with the shabu shipment.

He is also among the mutineers granted amnesty in 2011 by former president Benigno S.C. Aquino III, together with Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV, whose amnesty however has been revoked by .

Mr. Guevarra also said he has designated Jose Mari Ronaldo P. Ledesma as Officer in Charge-Associate Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and Griftom Medina as Acting Chief of the bureau’s Ports Operations Division, replacing Marc Red A. Mariñas who will run for mayor of Muntinlupa City.