Factory output’s decline continues in August

FACTORY OUTPUT contracted for the sixth consecutive month, albeit at a slower rate in August, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported this morning.

Preliminary results of the PSA’s latest Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries showed factory output, as measured by the Volume of Production Index (VoPI), contracting by 9.9% year-on-year in August.

This was slower compared to the revised 14.6% decline in July, as well as the minus 12.5% reading in August 2019. This decline was also the slowest in five months or since the minus 8.7% in March.

Year to date, the decline in factory output averaged 12.9% compared to the 9.2% decline in 2019’s comparable eight months.

The PSA attributed the slower downtrend in the VoPI to the increases in two heavily-weighted industry groups, namely, chemical products with a 17.1% growth in August from 1.7% in July, and basic metals with 3.9% from minus 1.5% previously.

Eighteen out of 20 industry groups registered negative production in August with nine posting slower declines: machinery except electrical (-38.5% from -49.6%), electrical machinery (-20.2% from -23.7%), transport equipment (-43.5% from -63.1%), footwear and wearing apparel (-35.7% from -39.1%), food manufacturing (-4.6% from -5.5%), tobacco products (-36.6% from -39.6%), beverages (-8.5% from -17.4%), rubber and plastic products (-12.4% from -13.2%), and miscellaneous manufactures (-4.4% from -4.7%).

Average capacity utilization — the extent to which industry resources are used in the production of goods — averaged 65.3% in August from 66.9% last month. Only seven of the 20 sectors registered capacity utilization rates of at least 80% — Jobo E. Hernandez