The feature-rich, selfie-focused vivo V21 Series are now available in all vivo stores nationwide and official e-commerce sites. Be amazed at the photography capacities and impressive specs beneath the elegance of these new smartphones.

A seamless experience is possible with V21 5G’s MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Processor. Boosting its core up to 2.4GHz, it makes the launching of apps and top games done in a split second. With the processor also engineered for balance and efficiency, enjoy an excellent 5G experience and a prolonged battery life.

The processor also serves the phone’s large cameras, along with built-in imaging accelerators and noise reduction technology, to jointly work during photography and filming sessions. Moreover, the CPU’s integrated AI processing unit runs in the background to facilitate AI-camera enhancements that improve details and add effects.

Meanwhile, the V21e utilizes Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G which accelerates the gaming and entertainment experience, supports advanced camera and graphics processing, and provides fast-charging and power-efficient performance.

Furthermore, with both V21 5G and V21e using 8GB + 3GB Extended RAM technology, users can readily tap on their internal storage for additional memory amounting to 3GB for RAM. This allows them to run more apps while maintaining a fast speed.

The two smartphones also boast of top-notch AMOLED displays with HDR10+ certification. The V21 5G has a 90Hz refresh rate (with a contrast ratio of 6000000:1), while the V21e has a 60Hz refresh rate (with a contrast ratio of 2000000:1).

Both also operate on a huge 4000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge, letting users enjoy a high-functioning and smooth performance and cut the concern about draining the battery on a regular-use day.

The V21 5G and V21e also comprise user-friendly, expert-grade camera features to create professional-looking portraits.

Substantiating “the new portrait master” recognition, the V21 5G presents notable photography features including Dual Selfie Spotlight, Dual-View Video, and Ultra-Stable Selfie Video, all anchored on vivo’s reliable 44MP OIS Self Portrait front camera, and its 64MP OIS Night Camera.

On the other hand, the much-more affordable V21e brings a photo-taking enjoyment to the users with its Super Night Selfie, Dual-View Videos, and Motion Autofocus, backed by its 44MP Eye Autofocus Self Portrait camera, and 64MP Night Camera.

Matching its outstanding features, the V21 5G exhibits a width of only 7.29mm that makes it the thinnest 5G-capable smartphone in the market today. The V21 5G is available in Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue (AG Matte Glass).

Also styled with fine quality, the V21e has a width of 7.38mm and comes in Roman Black and Diamond Flare (Ultra-thin AG glass).

Be a selfie master by getting the new V21 5G priced at P23,999 or the V21e 4G at P17,999. Those who purchase the V21e now until June 15 can get a very special treat — as much as P1,000 off, bringing the price to only P16,999.

For more details on the vivo V21 series, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21-5g and https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21e/ or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The new phones are also available for purchase at vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.