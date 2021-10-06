Leading global tech brand vivo continues to reach out to more consumers as it partners with mobile services provider Globe, to give people a convenient option to own a vivo Y72 5G smartphone.

Through this partnership, existing Globe clients and future applicants can get their hands on the vivo Y72 5G when they sign up for the postpaid GPLAN 1499. This 24-month contract gives subscribers a wonderful postpaid experience with 10GB of mobile data, unli text and call to all networks, and unli call to DUO (Globe landline) and landline numbers.

Users can also maximize their use of the vivo Y72 5G with the exciting freebies that come with the GPLAN 1499. They can visit their favorite sites with a free 3GB of GoWiFi. They can also watch their favorite Asian shows on iQIYI and WeTV via the GlobeOne app, as they enjoy 3 months of standard VIP access to both streaming sites. Subscribers can also get 6 months’ access to HBO GO for only P599 via the GlobeOne app.

Aside from the entertainment freebies, owners of the vivo Y72 5G through the GPLAN 1499 can get a free KonsultaMD membership and have 24/7 access to licensed medical professionals for the entirety of their contract period. They can also reap the benefits of the GInsure voucher, which provides months’ worth of income loss coverage from Singlife.

All these can be experienced by choosing the vivo Y72 5G with the GPLAN 1499. The Y72 5G smartphone from vivo features a slim sophistication with a 2.75mm narrow frame, that gives the look and feel of a true flagship masterpiece. It also comes in soft, delicate hues with Dream Glow in kaleidoscope gradient and Graphite Black in night sky splendor.

Users can also watch their best-loved shows with the ‘Big-screen Experience’ as the vivo Y72 5G delivers clear, vivid pictures in Full HD resolution. They can also take top-quality photos with its Multi-Scenario Camera System — which combines a 64MP main rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, super macro lens, a 16MP super night selfie camera, and an EIS ultra-stable video feature.

The vivo Y72 5G also comes with a 5000mAh Battery with an 18W Fast Charge feature. Consumers can also enjoy the vivo Y72’s powerful performance with its 5G capability and 8GB internal memory + 128GB ROM, guaranteeing a smoother, faster internet experience and multiple app downloads.

Get the vivo Y72 5G for only 1499 per month through Globe’s postpaid GPLAN. For more information, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and their global website at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y72/.

