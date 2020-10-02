Ex-mayor appointed OMB chief

President Rodrigo R. Duterte appointed a former mayor of Malolos City in Bulacan province as chairman of the Optical Media Board (OMB).

Named OMB chief was former Mayor Christian D. Natividad, who took his oath before Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi on Thursday, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said in a statement on Friday.

“We hope the appointment of Mr. Natividad would lead the OMB to greater heights, particularly in fighting optical media piracy and protecting intellectual property rights in digital form,” he said.

The OMB is under the Office of the President and is mandated to regulate the “mastering, manufacturing, importation and expropriation of optical media products and manufacturing material.” — Vann Marlo M. Villegas