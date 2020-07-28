Ex-Malaysian PM found guilty of all charges in trial linked to 1MDB

A MALAYSIA COURT has ruled former prime minister Najib Razak guilty in the first of a series of trials linked to 1MDB.

Mr. Najib was guilty Tuesday of all seven charges in the case involving 42 million ringgit ($10 million) of funds deposited in his personal accounts from a former unit of 1MDB. His lawyer responded by saying an appeal against the ruling is a certainty.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali told the court he found “the defense has not succeeded in rebutting the presumption on the balance of probabilities or raising reasonable doubt on the charge against the accused” as he delivered his judgment on the abuse of power charge.

The verdict comes days after Malaysia resolved settlement talks with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. over the bank’s role in raising funds for 1MDB during Mr. Najib’s time as prime minister. The bank agreed on a $3.9-billion settlement, including $2.5 billion in cash, in return for all its charges being dropped.

Prosecutors questioned dozens of witnesses over months to build a case that showed Mr. Najib’s “pervasive and imperious” role in SRC International Sdn., the former unit of 1MDB, the judge said in November. The former leader had testified that he acted in the best interests of the country and consulted the cabinet and 1MDB executives at every step of the way, while his lawyers argued that he had been misled by others, including fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Mr. Jho Low played a crucial role in transferring the funds to Mr. Najib’s account, according to the judge on Tuesday. BlackBerry Messenger conversations revealed the two were communicating, and there was no basis to claim the account balance was being hidden from Mr. Najib.

The judge also dismissed the defense’s premise that they believed the funds were a donation from the Saudi royal family. Mr. Najib could have verified it himself with the Saudi government, yet chose to take Mr. Low’s word for it, the judge said. On charges of money laundering, the judge said Mr. Najib practiced “willful blindness” to the receipt of the proceeds.

The verdict comes two years since the charges were announced against Mr. Najib, who at the time had just been ousted from power on a wave of public anger over the 1MDB scandal and rising living costs. Since then, the administration that first brought him to book has been replaced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government, which counts on the backing of a party once led by Mr. Najib.

The trial is only the first of at least three involving Mr. Najib, who faces dozens more corruption and money-laundering charges, including those linked to billion-dollar acquisitions and bond sales by the scandal-ridden fund. — Bloomberg









