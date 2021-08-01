Filipino middleweight boxer Eumir Felix D. Marcial advanced to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games after knocking out Armenian Arman Darchinyan in the opening round of their quarterfinal clash at the Kokugikan Arena, Sunday.

The Zamboanga native stopped his opponent with a well-timed right hook with 49 seconds left in the first round that instantly sent Mr. Darchinyan to the canvas.

The win assured Mr. Marcial of at least a bronze medal in Tokyo.

In the semifinals on Aug. 5, Mr. Marcial will face Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine. – Michael Angelo S. Murillo