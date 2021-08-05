Filipino Eumir Felix R. Marcial lost to Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine by split decision in the semi-finals of the middleweight boxing division at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Thursday.

In a highly intense showdown, 25-year-old boxer stood toe-to-toe with Mr. Khyzhniak for three rounds but in the end could not get the nod of all the judges.

Despite the loss, Mr. Marcial has secured a bronze medal for the Philippines. This will be the fourth bronze medal from boxing for the Philippines, after those of Jose Villanueva (1932), Leopoldo Serantes (1988) and Roel Velasco (1992).

For his efforts, Mr. Marcial is set to receive at least P7 million in cash incentives from the government and private sector. – Michael Angelo S. Murillo