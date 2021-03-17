ERC soliciting comment on draft wheeling rates, regulatory reset process

THE ENERGY Regulatory Commission (ERC) has asked the energy industry to comment on the draft policies on distribution wheeling rates and the regulatory reset process for the years 2022 to 2026.

In a statement Wednesday, ERC Chair and Chief Executive Officer Agnes VST Devanadera said the documents are the second draft of the proposed rules for setting distribution wheeling rates (RDWR) as well as the issues paper on the regulatory reset for the July 2022 to June 2026 for the first entry group of privately-owned distribution utilities.

The two policy drafts are available on the ERC’s website, according to the commission.

According to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, a distribution wheeling charge refers to the cost or charge regulated by the ERC for using a distribution system and/or availing of related services.

The ERC said that once finalized and promulgated, the RDWR will provide the framework for the evaluation of the private power firms’ revenue applications, while ensuring that rates that will be charged to their customers are “just and reasonable.”

The ERC said that it is accepting comments for the proposed RDWR until April 12. — Angelica Y. Yang