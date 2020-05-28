Entrego suspends expansion plans ahead of post-pandemic landscape

By Arjay L. Balinbin, Reporter

LOGISTICS firm Entrego Express Corp. on Wednesday said it had decided to temporarily put its expansion plans on hold, as it needs time to study the new demand landscape brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“For now, we’ve actually put a hold on expanding. We are trying to understand how this new landscape is going to change… the distribution. When I say distribution, maybe for now we are still trying to understand if the packages are centered on city centers or if they are still going as dispersed as before,” Entrego Express Director Nicky Gozon said at BusinessWorld’s online forum on Wednesday.

Entrego Express is an affiliate of Entrego Fulfillment Solutions, Inc., a technology-driven business solutions provider for the fulfillment and logistics needs of enterprises in the Philippines.

Mr. Gozon, who is in charge of the strategic and operational directions of the logistics firm, said further: “Yes, we are expanding. We see the growth and everybody talks about logistics as a key driver in this new coronavirus environment. Once we see that, trust me, we will expand to the right areas to be able to meet the demand of everybody.”

He also stressed the importance of having health and safety standards as a way to ensure that the company’s employees are “confident” enough to reenter the market during the so-called “new-normal.”

“We need to make sure that our employees are confident as they reenter the market. At the end of the day, Entrego or any other company would agree that the success of any endeavor in any business will require the employees’ support. So we need to make sure that our employees are confident as they reenter the market,” Mr. Gozon said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic would “hasten” the development of e-commerce, especially digital platforms that allow businesses to stay afloat.

“I think these are the things that we will have to live with, and as we in Entrego have always said, we should learn to be adaptive to the situation that we all live in. Logistics will play a big role in bridging this gap as we now understand, and this new normal is still evolving. We are still trying to understand and grasp the depth and magnitude of the new normal that we all face,” Mr. Gozon said.

Entrego started out as the logistics division of Zalora Philippines in 2013, before being transformed into a joint venture firm between Global Fashion Group (GFG) and AC Infrastructure Holdings, Inc.

In 2018, Entrego said it had 45 distribution hubs across the country, ensuring 90% nationwide coverage for deliveries. It targeted to have a total of 60 distribution hubs in 2019 to further expand its coverage.









