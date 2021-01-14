Entrego now offers cashless option for safer transactions

Many Filipinos have experienced the convenience of doorstep delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic, as everyone is encouraged to stay safe at home. Aside from making sure that each delivery gets to its customers efficiently, Entrego has been at the forefront of making sure that each transaction is safe, by educating its riders on the proper protocols that need to be observed such as proper wearing of masks and observing physical distancing.

Now, Entrego adds another layer of protection by offering contactless payment options upon pick-up or delivery. This can help the community stay safe and healthy by minimizing the risk of exposure from handling money, in support of the government’s call to provide contactless payments.

The new cashless transactions, which can be done by scanning a QR Code with the GCash app, features flexibility as payments may be made at point of pick-up or point of delivery. Shippers can pay upon pick-up for their myEntrego shipping fees or buyers can pay upon delivery for the items that they have purchased online.

The process is quick and easy: all you need to do if paying through the mobile app is to inform the rider that you intend to pay via GCash, and the rider will present his card that will contain the Entrego logo and QR Code. Scan the QR code and enter the full and exact amount due in your GCash app, and you will receive a notification for a successful transaction.

The digital shift empowers both the merchant/shipper and the customers. It enables the merchants to transition to a truly digital space while allowing the customer to check their items before paying digitally. This also lessens the need to go out of our homes and withdraw cash from the ATM and carry large amounts of cash.

The cashless transaction service is now available in Metro Manila, to be rolled out nationwide this coming January. The service is applicable to participating merchants and riders only, you may check with your merchant and rider. To learn more about the convenience of Entrego’s new cashless service, visit http://entrego.com.ph/