Entertianment News (10/22/21)

1 of 6

Dune opens in PH cinemas Nov. 10

JUST as cinemas are getting ready to reopen as quarantine restrictions are being relaxed, Warner Bros. Philippines has announced that the epic adventure Dune will open exclusively in Philippine theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 10. As director Denis Villenueve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) has said: “Dune has been made, designed, dreamed to be seen on a big screen.” The Academy Award nominated filmmaker directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Dune, the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestseller, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century. A mythic hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. Paul Atreides is played by Timothée Chalamet, and he is joined onscreen by Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and David Bautista. Dune is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a WarnerMedia Company. The featurette Dune – Big Screen Experience can be viewed at https://youtu.be/wn9GLUzEyf4]

Viral Scandal kicks off in November

CHARLIE Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, and Joshua Garcia star in ABS-CBN Entertainment’s latest series which explores the spread of controversial videos, Viral Scandal. It premieres on Nov. 15 at the Kapamilya Channel’s Primetime Bida. Ms. Dizon plays a teenager caught in a viral video. How she and her mom (played by Dimples Romana) deal with the scandal is the subject of the series. Directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, the series also stars Joshua Garcia, Jameson Blake, Markus Patterson, Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Louise Abuel, Kaila Estrada, Vance Larena, Gian Magdangal, Arielle Roces, and Aya Fernandez. The series will replace Huwag Kang Mangamba and will air on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

Tom Morello releases new album

ROCK & Roll icon and two-time Grammy winner Tom Morello has released his new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, via Mom + Pop Musi. The 12-track album is a follow-up to his critically acclaimed and groundbreaking 2018 album, The Atlas Underground. Featuring collaborators including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, Damian Marley and more, The Atlas Undergound Fire puts Mr. Morello’s guitar playing on full display, taking the instrument into the future and forging an alternative/rock/EDM masterpiece with all-time legends and cutting-edge firebrands. The genre-spanning tracklist includes Mr. Morello’s latest single, “The War Inside” featuring Chris Stapleton, which was released alongside a music video animated by Tom Crew. Mr. Morello premiered the track in an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show. Mr. Morello — co-founder of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage — is widely known as a barrier breaking guitarist who continues to push the limits and prove the transformative power of music. Of the album, Mr. Morello said: “Making this album was a life raft during a troubled time. Creating a global conspiracy of rock‘n’roll pen pals of incredible and diverse talents really kept me going and helped me push myself as an artist and guitarist. I recorded all my guitar parts in a cloistered isolation and it feels great now to unleash these tunes on the world and inflict the latest chapter of my bizarro guitar playing on an unsuspecting public.”

TALA releases new single

THE 21-YEAR-OLD singer-songwriter TALA is releasing her new single, “nevermind,” a sincere and truthful response to her song, “i think I’m dreaming.” According to TALA, “It’s very vulnerable, as though one was reading a page of my journal or a letter.” “nevermind” is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, and Spotify.

Tic Tac offers Mobile Legends upgrade

TIC TAC has collaborated with one of the top mobile games in the Philippines, Mobile Legends, for its “Refresh your Game” campaign. As part of this campaign, Tic Tac hosted a virtual Game Night on Oct. 8, hosted by ML gamer Sarah Carlos, with guests TV personality John Vic de Guzman, gaming influencer Yskaela Fujimoto, and celebrity Kristoffer Martin, sharing tips on how they approach the game. They also battled it out live with three audience members selected through an online contest before the event. Through the “Refresh your Game” campaign, up to 3,500 Mobile Legends gamers can win 50 ML Diamonds every week. The rewards will be sent as redeemable codes via email, and one ML account can win up to five codes each day. To join: gamers have to purchase Tic Tac and keep the official receipt; then visit the website www.TicTacWin.com to upload a scan of the receipt, which is the proof of purchase, and provide the requested details on the website. After submitting the information, the gamer will receive a link to verify their e-mail. As a bonus, Tic Tac will also be giving away 50 grand prizes every week — Limited Edition and Special Skins, Heroes, and 1,000 Diamonds (prizes worth up to P1,500 each. To qualify for this Bonus giveaway, gamers must use the hashtag #TicTacFresh and make a public Facebook post saying why they love Tic Tac. They can then follow the steps mentioned above, add a screenshot of the Facebook post and become part of the weekly Bonus contest. Bonus prize winners will be announced every Wednesday. This promo is valid until Nov. 28, and is only available for players based in the Philippines. For more information visit www.tictacwin.com or the Tic Tac Philippines Facebook page: www.facebook.com/tictacpilipinas.