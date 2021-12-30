Season 2 of Muni-Muni Stories podcast in January

THE Muni-Muni Stories podcast, co-produced by the Filipinas Heritage Library (FHL) and Podcast Network Asia, will launch its second season on Jan. 3. In this new season, heavyweights in the film industry will talk about the official soundtracks (OSTs) in Pinoy movies. The season kicks off with a discussion of the classic dance-themed film, Hataw Na! (1995). The song “Hataw Na!” was a 1990s collaboration between Gary Valenciano and Jungee Marcelo. It lent its title to the movie written and directed by award-winning writer and director, Jose Javier Reyes, which was a celebration of youthful expression through dance moves. “It is a perfect fit for the second season because [Hataw Na!] has three art forms intersecting: film, dance, and music,” said Sofia Santiago, host of Muni-Muni Stories and FHL’s Associate Manager and Curator for Partnerships, Programs, and Exhibitions. Also in the season’s line-up are Glaiza De Castro, Antoinette Jadaone, Armi Millare, and JP Habac, among others. Muni-Muni Stories Season 2 will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other podcast streaming platforms starting on Jan. 3. Follow Filipinas Heritage Library and Podcast Network Asia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

Star Cinema movies for free on YouTube

MORE movies from Star Cinema can be viewed for free on the studio’s YouTube channel. Added to the list of films available are two Olivia Lamasan romance-dramas: Milan, starring Claudine Barretto and Piolo Pascual, and The Mistress, starring Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz, Hilda Koronel, and Ronaldo Valdez. Other films that can be viewed on the YouTube channel are classics such as Tanging Yaman starring Johnny Delgado, Edu Manzano, Dina Bonnevie, and Gloria Romero; Dekada ’70 starring Vilma Santos and Christopher De Leon; and Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko… starring Fernando Poe, Jr. and Judy Ann Santos.

GMA7 launching Mano Po spin off TV show

FROM the big screen to primetime TV, the highly successful Mano Po film franchise lives on as GMA Network and Regal Entertainment present the TV series, Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune. Set to premiere on Jan. 3, the series revolves the consequences of the unexpected death of a business tycoon and leader of a prominent Chinese-Filipino clan. The drama series features an ensemble cast led by Boots Anson-Roa as Consuelo Chan, the matriarch of the Chan family who’s very protective of the family’s reputation; Sunshine Cruz as Christine Chan, Consuelo’s intelligent and driven daughter and the person behind the success of the business empire; Barbie Forteza as Steffy Dy, Christine Chan’s street-smart assistant; and Maricel Laxa as Valerie Lim, the manipulative and scheming common-law wife of Consuelo’s only son. Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune premieres on Jan. 3, 9:35 p.m. after The World Between Us on GMA Telebabad.

Clara Benin releases new single

AFTER gaining recognition in the Southeast Asian region with the release of “Suara Hati,” a reimagining of her 2015 acoustic ballad in Bahasa Indonesia, Filipino singer-songwriter Clara Benin is releasing a brand new single “blink.” The song features Gabba Santiago on drums and electronic musician The Ringmaster on production duties. The song is available on all digital music platforms via OFFMUTE.

Season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton kicks off in March

NETFLIX has announced that the second season of Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen’s popular show Bridgerton will premiere on March 25. The second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, his search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the town whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, which are set against the backdrop of Regency-era England.

New shows in HBO’s January lineup

HBO GO, HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner TV welcome 2022 with new movie and series premieres this January. From the creators of Downton Abbey comes the new HBO Original Series, The Gilded Age, on Jan. 25, 10 a.m. Other premieres include the superhero stories in DC’s Naomi on Jan. 12, 9:50 p.m., and the action film Mortal Kombat on Jan. 29, 9 p.m. For family friendly fare there are the new series We Baby Bears on Jan. 8, 10:30 a.m., the prehistoric antics in The Croods: A New Age on Jan. 1, 9 p.m.; the iconic Yogi Bear in new cartoon Jellystone! On Jan. 22, 6 p.m.; and Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island on Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m. There are also new seasons of The Righteous Gemstones, starting Jan. 10, 11 a.m., and Superman & Lois starting Jan. 12, 9 p.m.