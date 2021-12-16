Entertainment News (12/17/21)

1 of 5

YouTube expands topical information panels in PHL

As part of its continued efforts to help fight misinformation and bring greater transparency and context for content on the platform, YouTube has announced the expansion of its information panel giving topical context in the Philippines. In addition to the COVID-19 information panels, people in the Philippines will now begin to see information from third party sources, such as Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica, alongside videos on a number of well-established topics that can be prone to misinformation. Some of these topics include Martial Law in the Philippines, climate change, the 9/11 attacks, the Holocaust, and the Apollo moon landing, among many others. The launch of the information panel giving topical context in the Philippines builds on the existing portfolio of features that YouTube launched in the country, aimed at raising authoritative information that is essential to viewers, especially during fast-moving, breaking news events. These include Top News and Breaking News shelves, information panels that indicate funding sources from publishers that receive public or government funding, and information panels for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The information panel giving topical context will appear regardless of the opinions and perspectives expressed in the video, on both search results and watch pages when people search for topics on YouTube that are prone to misinformation. YouTube warns that as the feature initially rolls out in the Philippines, panels may not appear immediately on some content, which it says it will correct over time. YouTube first launched the information panel giving topical context in 2018 and it is currently available in many countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US.

WeTV premieres sex-positive comedy show

A late-night advice show and social media channel compete for viewership and relatability in The Kangks Show. Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, The Kangks Show is a sex-positive comedy that follows feisty sex guru Dr. Kara Teo (played by Angelica Panganiban) who hosts a long-running midnight sex advice program. Ratings are at an all-time low when Gen-Z influencer Cassandra (Maris Racal) launches a competing advice channel on TikTok. As the network threatens to cancel her show, Dr. Kara and producer Nikki (Angelica Bayani), pulls out all the stops to deliver the most outrageous and over-the-top stories yet. The Kangks Show premieres Dec. 17, 8 p.m., on WeTV. Stream new episodes for free every Friday. Download the WeTV and iflix app from the App store and Google Play.

ABS-CBN special pays tribute to everyday heroes

Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2021 — which airs on Dec. 18, 8 p.m., on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC — will pay tribute to the country’s everyday heroes from different sectors. Actor, dancer, and now director John Prats, will direct the Christmas special featuring representatives from various sectors, as well as over 100 stars from different programs of ABS-CBN. Also joining the celebration are journalists from ABS-CBN News, social media stars, and even some international artists. Before the special, the Star Magical Christmas: The Star Magic Christmas Special 2021 will air at 4 p.m. on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

LOIR releases new single

R&B ARTIST LOIR reflects on the process of growth and peace of mind on her new single “Umaga.” Laced with strings, acoustic guitars, and minimal beats, the slow jam is produced by frequent collaborators HavoMusic and Goodson. It also features a rap verse and songwriting credit from hip-hop artist Guddhist Gunanita. In the song’s official music video, LOIR essays the role of a diwata, who unexpectedly gets entangled in a forbidden romantic relationship with a hunter, played by Gunanita. “Umaga” serves as the second installment in a series of music videos by LOIR that are connected by a narrative thread. LOIR is expected to wrap up the series of music videos with her upcoming EP, to be released in 2022. “Umaga” is available to stream on all music streaming platforms.

Netflix announces season 2 of D.P.

Netflix has confirmed the production of the second season of Korean series D.P. The show made The New York Times list Best International Shows of 2021. D.P. centers on Deserter Pursuit Unit members An Joon-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Han Ho-yeul (Koo Kyo-hwan) as they come across different stories while tracking down fellow soldiers who have deserted their posts. Based on the webtoon D.P. Dog’s Day by Kim Bo-Tong. The series earned high praise both domestically and internationally for shedding light on neglected stories of AWOL soldiers and those who search for them.