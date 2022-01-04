PayMaya and SM Supermalls gives mallgoers a more rewarding holiday shopping experience when they #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR at participating SM Supermalls nationwide!

PayMaya users have a chance to win PHP 5,000 worth of PayMaya credits when they park, shop, dine, and play at participating SM Supermalls until January 16, 2022.

To earn a raffle entry, SM mallgoers simply need to #ScanToPay a minimum transaction amount with their PayMaya app in any of these participating partners:

• PHP 500 at SM Cyberzone (SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura Premier, SM Southmall);

• PHP 200 at SM Foodcourt (SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Southmall);

• PHP 200 at the Mega Food Hall (SM Megamall);

• PHP 200 at the MOA Food Hall (SM Mall of Asia);

• PHP 200 at Food on Four (SM Aura Premier)

• PHP 300 at SM Cinema (all operational branches)

• PHP 250 at SM Bowling (all operational branches); or

• Base parking rate at Pay Parking (select SM Supermalls)

Also, PayMaya users can also get a SUPERCASHBACK – an instant cashback voucher worth PHP 200 – when they reach an accumulated spend of PHP 3,000 in participating partners within the promo period.

Cashback can be easily claimed on the Vouchers page of the PayMaya app. Qualified users will receive their cashback after their valid QR transaction or up to fourteen (14) business days after the promo period.

Visit http://pymy.co/SMRafflePromo for the full promo mechanics and the complete list of participating partners. Raffle Draw will be on January 21, 2022 and name of winners will be announced on January 28, 2022 at social media pages of PayMaya and SM Supermalls.

