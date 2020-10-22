Employers prize worker versatility during pandemic

SOME 64% of Southeast Asian recruiters prize “Internal Mobility (IM),” a key measure of employee adaptability across many roles, more than their counterparts in many other regions, according to professional networking site LinkedIn Corp.

In its “The Future of Recruiting” report released Thursday, LinkedIn said the value placed on IM is slightly higher than the Asia-Pacific average (62%) and much higher than the global average (19.5%).

“Southeast Asia talent professionals are also thinking more about how they can fill roles internally. They were above the Asia- Pacific average in agreeing they would be filling open positions with current employees,” the report said. The report added 55% of Asia-Pacific talent professionals view “adaptability” as the most important skill they are looking for over the next year.

The flexibility to take on multiple roles in the company emerged as a valued skill set during the global coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The report called IM a “must-have” for recruiters in the Asia Pacific, where companies have opted to look internally for talent rather than hiring from outside.

In the Philippines, LinkedIn said the IM rate of the workforce is about 20% this year, defined as “internal transitions made to dissimilar roles as a percentage of all transitions.”

The report surveyed 1,500 recruitment professionals globally, 500 of them in the Asia-Pacific. — Gillian M. Cortez