Embattled transpo official claims allegations are false

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) official accused of corruption is asking the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to lift his preventive suspension, claiming that the allegations against him are false.

In his verified answer filed on Friday addressing the DoTr’s formal charges against him, LTFRB Executive Director Samuel Aloysius M. Jardin said the independent complainant who accused him of corruption filed false accusations.

“(Mr. Jardin) vehemently denies the malicious, baseless, unfounded and libelous allegations of the complainant that unjustly tarnish respondent’s name and reputation and of the LTFRB that he holds dear,” reads the document, which Mr. Jardin provided to the media.

“(Mr. Jardin) will file perjury charges and other appropriate criminal cases against the complainant,” it added.

On Wednesday, the DoTr ordered that Mr. Jardin be suspended for 90 days for allegedly soliciting P4.8 million to facilitate and grant an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience.

The formal charges against him cover accusations of grave misconduct, receiving gifts for personal use to gain favorable treatment, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.









The investigation by the DoTr of these allegations is still ongoing, but Mr. Jardin is asking that it lift his suspension, “since (he) will have no reason nor opportunity to exert influence or pressure witnesses or tamper evidence pending formal investigation… and considering (he) has so much work to do at LTFRB.”

Mr. Jardin’s answer to the charges reasons out that the complainant has no pending application at the LTFRB for a franchise, and asks “why would complainant give the alleged money to (Mr. Jardin) where… (he) has nothing to do for her?”

It added that Mr. Jardin “made inquiries” about the complainant — whom he claimed is a fixer at the LTFRB — and learned that she “has pending estafa cases and warrant of arrest and has been getting money from people and now that she cannot account for them she is blaming (Mr. Jardin).”

The document added that he “categorically states he never solicited money from the complainant” and “never received any money from the complainant.”

For his part, LTFRB Chairman Martin B. Delgra III had said on Thursday he “certainly don’t condone corruption in the LTFRB.” — Denise A. Valdez