Ely Buendia holds concert based on musical Ang Huling El Bimbo

MUSICIAN and former The Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia is “trying his hand at something new” with a solo concert on Dec. 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila (RWM), Pasay City.

Titled Ely Buendia: A Night at the Theater, the show “will reveal another side to his vast creative arsenal previously unwitnessed by fans,” according to a press release. The show will feature hits from his Eraserhead days “just how we remember it and then some.”

Best known as the frontman for numerous influential alternative bands in the country including Eraserheads, the four-piece that was likened to the Beatles in the 1990s, Mr. Buendia’s upcoming performance is said to have been born out of the recent success of RWM’s hit musical, Ang Huling El Bimbo, which uses Eraserheads songs, this year.

The show is RWM’s longest-running musical clocking at more than 100 performances. Songs in the show include the hits “Pare Ko,” the titular “Huling El Bimbo,” “Tindahan ni Aling Nena,” and “Ligaya.”

For the concert, Mr. Buendia will be joined by some of the musical’s cast members — Gian Magdangal, Oj Mariano, Jon Santos, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Reb Atadero, Boo Gabunada, Topper Fabregas, and Tanya Manalang. The concert is directed by Ang Huling El Bimbo cast member Jamie Wilson and written by Dingdong Novenario.

“While the show’s concept and other highlights remain hush-hush at the moment, fans can expect Ely to bring in his A-game as the cast of Ang Huling El Bimbo reprise their characters from the musical for one more night of theater magic,” the release said.









Mr. Buendia is currently the frontman of the band Apartel and launched new songs this year — “Lutang” and “Pariwara” — with the band Itchyworms,

Tickets for A Night At The Theater are now available at the RWM Box Office on the ground floor of Newport Mall and all TicketWorld outlets. Ticket prices range from P1,800 to P7,500. — Zsarlene B. Chua