By Patricia Mirasol

Edukasyon.ph, an education technology (edtech) company, has redesigned its homepage to cater to its key market: students and young professionals. Inspired by user insight on self-discovery, the latest iteration features personality and aspiration quizzes, lessons presented as gamified quests, and a career guide with sections on internship, career, and job listings.

This redesign, the company said, increased engagement and helped expand its registered user base to over 800,000 students, up from half a million over a year ago. The change likewise reflected the value parents bring as they navigate the site and play an active role in their child’s education and development.

Also featured in its homepage are events that guide Gen Zs on possible career paths, such as its second Future Fest campaign that focused on careers under the Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics strand.

“This new campaign will help achieve our commitment of allowing two million Filipino youth to have a successful and fulfilling career by 2025,” said company founder Henry Motte-Muñoz of the Nov. 26-27 event in a press release. The two-day program was designed with the help of Harrison Assessments, a firm that provides predictive analytics for developing and engaging employees, and Career Development Association of the Philippines, an organization that creates career development programs.

Other recent partnerships include a literacy promotion initiative with Globe Telecom, upskilling courses with Cream Silk, and a school modernization program with Asus.

The edtech platform was founded in 2015 with the aim of empowering Filipino Gen Zs to make good education decisions that lead to a fulfilling career and life.

In a June 2020 interview with BusinessWorld, Mr. Muñoz said, “Only 20% of students are able to complete their journey from enriching education to gainful employment. The odds can be improved.”