The Department of Education (DepEd) rolled out the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in three public schools in Metro Manila on Thursday, helping students secure pre-employment requirements and jobs amid the “spiraling” effects of the Middle East war.

“We are bringing the government closer to our learners to ensure that their transition from the classroom to the workplace is seamless and cost-free, as envisioned by President Marcos,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a statement.

The BPSF program, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), serves as a one-stop shop that offers free pre-employment documents under the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act.

With the BPSF program, each student can save up to P1000 in clearance fees and transportation costs, according to DepEd.

1,175 students across Tala National High School in Caloocan City, Makati High School in Barangay Poblacion, and Mataas na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales in Mandaluyong City will benefit from the program.

“This one-stop shop directly addresses the struggle of SHS Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) graduates and Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners who often miss job opportunities due to the high cost and complexity of securing pre-employment documents,” the agency said.

The BPSF program also features job matching, career guidance, and job opportunities from private sector employers to help students secure job opportunities after graduation.

“Through these reforms and partnerships, we are transforming our graduates into highly employable assets who are ready to contribute to our nation’s growth,” Mr. Angara said.

About 550,000 SHS-TVL students are expected to graduate for School Year 2025-2026.

As mandated by DepEd, the End-of-School-Year (EOSY) rites are scheduled to commence on March 30 or 31, 2026. All public schools nationwide are directed to conduct simple and free graduation and moving-up ceremonies. — Almira Louise S. Martinez