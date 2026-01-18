The Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Friday a ‘substantial’ literacy improvement among learners in Zamboanga Peninsula, following the pilot implementation of the Bawat Bata Makababasa Program (BBMP).

“The lesson here clearly shows that when you focus on a child, give them time, and provide the right support, they learn,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in Filipino in a news release.

“This is not a miracle—it is the result of hard work carried out collectively by teachers and the community,” he added.

The nationwide literacy crisis is one of the key factors that fueled the launch of the BBMP program. Data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) in December 2025 showed that only 15% of students in grades 1 to 3 are grade-level readers, while 85% are considered “struggling readers.”

The BBMP program is an initiative that aims to help struggling readers reach grade-level proficiency through a multi-sectoral approach involving teachers, volunteer tutors, parents, barangay officials, medical professionals, and private sector partners.

The program was piloted in elementary schools across Region 9 as part of the agency’s 2025 Summer Program and is soon to be rolled out nationwide under the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program.

“Without the program, data showed that many learners would have experienced learning losses during school breaks instead of gains,” the DepEd said.

The post-program report, which was a collaboration between the World Bank and DepEd, showed that learning gains under the BBMP were estimated to be four to five times faster than those typically achieved through regular classroom instruction over a comparable timeframe.

The report also underscored that among grade 2 students in Filipino, grade-level readers increased from 2.23% to 26.22%, about 24% increase after completion of the program.

Meanwhile, the reading proficiency levels of learners also rose from 1.28 to 2.40.

The DepEd noted that observations from the field, such as improved confidence and class participation among struggling readers, were aligned with the quantitative results of the report. “Teachers reported that struggling readers became more willing to read aloud and engage in class within days of targeted instruction.”

One of the field implementers, however, raised concerns about the impacts of parents on children’s literacy rates.

“We are gradually working to establish reading corners in the students’ homes by providing localized learning materials…so that students can continue practicing and engaging with the lessons outside school,” the report said, citing the field implementer.

“Issues on parents’ literacy levels persist and affect learner engagement,” it added. — Almira Louise S. Martinez