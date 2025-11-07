The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday said it will revitalize DepEd TV in partnership with Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) and Solar Pictures, Inc., to address learning continuity during calamities.

“The revitalized DepEd TV marks a new phase in the department’s push for inclusive, technology-enabled, and climate-resilient education, ensuring that no learner is left behind,” the department said in a news release.

DepEd TV, a flagship educational broadcast platform, was part of the blended learning initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and ceased operations in 2022.

The broadcast platform aligns with DepEd’s Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM) and Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) initiatives, which teach students through accessible and non-Internet-based mediums.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara noted that the revival of the broadcast platform is driven by the calamities that made learning continuity difficult.

“We have communities where learners study in temporary shelters and teachers persevere despite losing their classrooms due to earthquakes or typhoons,” he said.

“These are the realities of our new normal. It is difficult, but deeply reassuring to know that partners like you continue to stand with us in keeping education going,” he added.

Data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) revealed that more than 20 school days were lost in School Year 2023-2024 due to climate-related events. The suspension has impacted over 11 million learners, or about 42% of public school students.

Under the tripartite Memorandum of Agreement of the three institutions, it aims to advance 21st-century learning delivery, media integration in classrooms, and content-based pedagogy.

KCFI has committed to supplying educational content and materials aligned with DepEd’s curriculum standards, while Solar Pictures will provide the digital terrestrial television channel for DepEd TV programming.

“We remain dedicated to delivering engaging, culturally grounded, and gender-sensitive lessons that make learning stick—supported by data, feedback, and continuous improvement,” KCFI President Elvira “Rina” M. Lopez-Bautista said in the same release.

Solar Pictures President and Chief Executive Officer Wilson Y. Tieng added that the initiative aims to impact millions of Filipino students. “We look forward to this journey together and to witnessing the impact this collaboration.”— Almira Louise S. Martinez