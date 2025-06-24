The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved 4,000 additional teaching positions for 2025 on Monday, following the approval of 16,000 new posts last May.

“Sa ngayon, kumpleto na po at buo na ‘yung 20,000 na request po sa atin ng DepEd for 2025 [As of today, we have already completed the 20,000 request of DepEd (Department of Education) for 2025],” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a press release.

The DBM said that this initiative was driven by President Ferdinand E. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen the education sector and increase the number of teachers.

“Ang sabi po n’ya, tulung-tulong lahat ng ahensya lalo na sa pagbubukas muli ng mga klase sa bansa [He said all agencies must work together, especially as classes re-opens in the country],” Ms. Pangandaman said. “So, that’s what we’re doing.”

The funding for the second batch of teaching posts will come from DepEd’s Built-in Appropriations under the FY 2025 General Appropriations Act, specifically under the “New School Personnel Positions”.

The latest posts are for Teacher I with a Salary Grade 11 (SG11) or a monthly compensation of at least P27,000.

Out of the 4,000, 1,658 teaching positions are allocated for kindergarten and elementary, 391 for junior high school, and 1,951 for senior high school under the School Year 2025-2026.

The DepEd logged around 27.6 million students as classes began last week, June 16, 2025. – Almira Louise S. Martinez