The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Thursday that it has revised the admission policy for Kindergarten to allow more students to enroll in formal schooling.

“The move aims to provide a more inclusive and developmentally attuned enrollment window, especially for families with children born in the later part of the year,” it said in a press release.

Under the DepEd Order No. 15, s. 2025, the allowed cut-off date for children turning five has been extended from August 31 to October 31.

The department said this initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas vision for a more inclusive and learner-centered education system.

“This policy is rooted in our understanding that every child grows and learns at their own pace,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a statement.

“By allowing more flexibility in the Kindergarten age requirement, we are making sure that each learner has the opportunity to start strong and succeed from day one,” he added.

Admission for children turning five between November 1 and December 31 is also possible upon completion of a one-year Early Childhood Development (ECD) program at a recognized Child Development Center or Learning Center, or passing the ECD checklist administered during enrollment and the first week of classes.

The department noted that while private schools are likewise required to comply with the revised policy, they may still conduct their own readiness assessments as part of the admission process.

In 2024, over 1.8 million students were enrolled in Kindergarten out of the 26.4 million learners in public and private schools, including Philippine Schools Overseas.

With the revised policy, the department expects more students to enroll in the nationwide enrollment period for public schools from June 9 to 13, followed by the opening of classes on June 16. – Almira Louise S. Martinez