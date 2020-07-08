Eduard Folayang says he is up for Christian Lee challenge

GOT wind that reigning ONE Championship lightweight champ Christian “The Unstoppable” Lee considers him a great challenge, Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) star Eduard “Landslide” Folayang said he is ready to respond to the task if such a fight is granted.

The two-time lightweight champ Mr. Folayang said as much as Singaporean Lee views him as a worthy opponent for the title, he, too, looks at the reigning champion as a solid opponent who would present a different challenge and only bring out the best in him.

“It would be an honor for me, and of course it will be a different challenge,” 35-year-old Mr. Folayang said of a possible matchup with Mr. Lee, 23, younger brother of ONE women’s atomweight champion Angela.

Baguio native Mr. Folayang was responding to the recent pronouncement of Mr. Lee that as champion is ready to take on all-comers who are out to get the lightweight title for him, including Mr. Folayang, who held the belt two separate times in the last four years.

Others in the list of Mr. Lee as quality opponents are MMA veteran star Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez, undefeated and current number one contender Moldovan Iuri Lapicus, and Russian Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev.

Mr. Folayang (22-9) recognizes that Mr. Lee (13-3) has come a long way in his MMA journey and is deserving of where he is right now in the game.

“I am very impressed with his improvements. I saw his growth as an athlete,” said Mr. Folayang.

But after going 1-3 in his last four matches, Mr. Folayang admits that having a shot at the lightweight title may take time to happen but nonetheless he said he is willing to step in when called up.

“It’s going to be a very challenging match if I face Christian Lee. I know I am still far from a world title match, but in the future, I look forward to facing him,” Mr. Folayang said.

Adding, “It will be a big challenge for me if we face each other. I want to face him, and I hope he remains the champ by then.”

NEW PARTNERS

Meanwhile, ONE Championship recently announced new strategic partners on board.

Partner brands include Grab and Everise, which will both work with ONE on the upcoming The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

Other notable brands that partnered with ONE Championship include YOU.C1000, SilverQueen, Kaskus, LU Global, Myanmar Airways International (MAI) & Air KBZ, and Fairtex.

In addition, ONE Esports has also announced partnerships with Toyota Motor Asia Pacific and Vidio.

“ONE Championship’s latest strategic partnerships with some of the world’s best brands are further proof that our reach — and ability to deliver fans the absolute best of engaging martial arts and esports content — offer undeniable value. Each of these partners shares with us a culture of excellence and innovation, and contribute in our mission to ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, in a statement. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









