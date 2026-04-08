By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

NATURLOOP, a Swiss‑based material science startup with deep Filipino links, is turning coconut husk waste from the Philippines into sustainable wood panels, offering a lower‑carbon alternative to conventional building materials while addressing deforestation and agricultural waste.

Founded in 2014 at Bern University of Applied Sciences by faculty members and graduate students, NaturLoop was built around the idea of converting agricultural byproducts into construction materials that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Its flagship product, Cocoboard, is the first commercial result of that research, according to Filipino entrepreneur Charmaine Cu‑Unjieng, who is co‑founder and chief strategy officer at NaturLoop.

The product arrives as pressure intensifies on the global construction sector, which accounted for 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2023, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

NaturLoop positions Cocoboard as an emission‑reducing alternative that also creates value from waste streams in coconut‑producing countries.

Cocoboard is made of 90% coconut husks and 10% bio‑based resin, derived largely from tannin, a naturally occurring compound found in plants. Coconut husks were selected for their strong natural fibers, which can replace wood fibers used in conventional panels.

“We use these to make panels that are completely circular and sustainable,” Ms. Unjieng told BusinessWorld in a Microsoft Teams interview. “This can be used for furniture and interior architecture.”

Although NaturLoop is headquartered in Switzerland, much of its development and sourcing is rooted in the Philippines.

Cocoboard was developed in partnership with Filipino researchers, universities and organizations, including the Philippine Coconut Authority. The company works with local supply partners in Quezon province, Zamboanga and Agusan del Norte, where its processing plant is also located.

The Philippines is the world’s second‑biggest coconut producer after Indonesia, making it a natural base for NaturLoop’s raw materials. Ms. Unjieng said the country generates about 15 billion coconut husks each year, most of which are treated as waste or burned, releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

“That translates to around 80 million 4×8 Cocoboard panels that can be produced from available raw materials,” she said, assuming 222 factories operating around the clock. “Instead, we burn this waste and import wood panels when we could be producing what we need from waste materials.”

Cocoboard is designed to match the performance of medium‑density fiberboard (MDF), commonly used for furniture, cabinetry and interior finishes.

Based on NaturLoop’s internal estimates, Cocoboard can be produced with up to 70% lower carbon emissions than standard MDF and about 30% lower emissions than colored MDF.

“Regardless of the parameters used, emissions are reduced because no trees are felled,” Ms. Unjieng said. She added that turning coconut waste into panels locks in carbon that would otherwise be released during decomposition or burning.

The panels use renewable, biodegradable adhesives rather than synthetic binders derived from fossil fuels. Production also requires less energy, as coconut husks already contain naturally formed fibers, eliminating several processing steps used for wood products.

Cocoboard meets European Union fire safety standards, with low smoke production and no flaming droplets, according to the company. It is also termite‑resistant and more moisture‑resistant than conventional MDF, though protective coatings are recommended for outdoor use.

Each panel measures 2,440 × 1,220 × 12 millimeters, using the equivalent of about 100 coconuts. NaturLoop used eight to 20 tons of dried coconut fiber and pith annually and plans to raise this to 20 to 50 tons within the year.

Ms. Unjieng said Filipinos stand to benefit most if more processing happens locally.

NaturLoop is seeking investors to build a Philippine‑based manufacturing facility to convert husks directly into finished panels. At present, some materials still need to be shipped to Europe for processing, raising costs amid expensive fuel and slower global shipping.

She cited the lack of local processing infrastructure, the need for strategic partners and limited market research as hurdles.

Government investment in research, funding coordination and market development could boost the country’s coconut sector and position Philippine‑made sustainable materials on the global stage, she added.