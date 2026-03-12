ROBINSONS LAND CORP. (RLC) and the General Santos (GenSan) City government signed a public-private partnership (PPP) contract for the P2.33-billion redevelopment of the city’s central public market.

Under the partnership, Robinsons Land will build Palengke Heneral, General Santos City’s first modern marketplace, on a 23,126-square-meter (sq.m.) site with more than 14,800 sq.m. of floor area in an established commercial district, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The three-story development will feature separate wet and dry zones, enhanced sanitation, improved ventilation, and security measures such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage, it said.

Palengke Heneral will also integrate solar panels to support more efficient operations and reduce environmental impact, in line with Robinsons Land’s sustainability initiatives, including its solar-powered mall in General Santos City.

“Premiumization does not always mean higher prices or exclusivity,” RLC President and Chief Executive Officer Mybelle V. Aragon GoBio said.

Market stakeholders in General Santos City, including the Vendors’ Association and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the planned upgrades, citing improvements in layout, management, customer service, productivity, and opportunities for local businesses, according to RLC.

A three-level mall will also rise nearby, with an al fresco dining area overlooking Sarangani Bay and adding lifestyle components to the redevelopment.

Robinsons Land said the project expands its presence in Mindanao, where it continues to grow its portfolio of malls, hotels, and residential developments in key regional hubs.

Under the agreement, Robinsons Land will turn over the upgraded facility to the General Santos City government after the 25-year lease period.

“The arrangement reflects responsible PPP execution, with clear roles, long-term stewardship, and safeguards that protect the public interest while delivering professional management and private-sector efficiency,” the company noted.

RLC shares increased by 1.49% to P17.76 each on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno