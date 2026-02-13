Some employees are asking management to support their participation in a Mobile Legends tournament. This is new to us. Please advise. — Jazz Night.

In many organizations, having an active engagement program is a key strategy towards employee motivation and retention. This means organizing sports and social activities, including traditional games like basketball, tennis, and bowling.

In addition, companies administer interest clubs that cultivate the workers’ hobbies and extra-curricular activities. That’s why it’s common for some companies to have a camera club, chess club, cooking sessions, even sponsoring dancing and singing contests.

Company-sponsored sports and social events are great opportunities for employees to bond with their managers over food, shared stories, and laughter. So, when some employees propose to send a team to an online Mobile Legends tournament, it often comes with the question: “Is it appropriate?”

It’s fair to ask. Company extra-curricular events are typically limited to physical, face-to-face events. However, management can’t ignore online gaming. Mobile Legends has endeared itself to many young workers, even some executives who quietly play it.

Management doesn’t have much choice but to modernize engagement in a digital workforce. Ignoring this reality creates a disconnect between engagement programs and actual employee behavior.

Worse, it signals that management does not understand how young Filipino workers unwind, connect, and build friendships. If management support is absent, the Filipino values of pakikisama (getting along) and hiya (social sensitivity) could be slowly destroyed.

FORMAL POLICY

Management may need to consider modernizing subject to formal policies regulating employee participation in online gaming. Such activities must affirm and promote corporate values like teamwork, respect, and camaraderie, among others.

If properly established, it can reinforce bayanihan, encourage proactive communication across all levels, provide stress relief and connection, particularly in an environment where the company employs hybrid or remote work arrangements. Here are some basic guidelines you should take into consideration:

One, define the purpose. The goal is to ensure that workers’ participation in online gaming or esports-based initiatives must be aligned with corporate values, engagement goals, and operational priorities.

Two, declare a general policy. This includes a declaration that a company recognizes online gaming as part of structured engagement activities that contribute positively to morale, teamwork, and cross-functional collaboration.

Three, keep it voluntary. No employee should be pressured or disadvantaged if they don’t want to participate, especially those whose duties make participation impractical.

Four, be clear that gaming must not disrupt operations. It must be done only during lunch breaks or after office hours. If after work hours, gaming inside the office must take place during approved periods and subject to IT safety regulations.

Five, observe high standards of professionalism. Employees representing the company in internal and external competitions are required to communicate respectfully and behave ethically consistent with company values and standards.

Six, consider alternative activities for non-gamers. For inclusivity, management should consider parallel or other engagement activities for non-gaming employees. This means continued support for traditional sports like basketball and tennis for all genders.

Seven, promote online gaming as an engagement program. This must be emphasized clearly so that anyone’s involvement is not mistaken as a credit towards career advancement, transfer to a desirable position, or substitute for formal training.

Eight, remind participants to observe data privacy rules. Be clear that participants are responsible for complying with internal and external data privacy requirements, cybersecurity regulations, and platform-specific conditions.

Nine, appoint HR as the online gaming administrator. The task of the human resource department is to communicate, administer, and regulate established policies and practices. They must ensure its alignment with employee engagement and motivation.

Ten, conduct a brief post-activity review for any proposed improvements to the program. This ensures that participants maintain proper decorum and professionalism. This must be done by HR in a post-activity assessment to determine alignment with organizational values.

CAUTION

These guidelines must not be written in stone. What works during the first few months of implementation does not guarantee that the program will be successful over the long term. Therefore, HR must be sensitive to red flags like managerial favoritism towards gamers to the exclusion of non-gamers.

Another issue is when managers dominate online gaming to the detriment of ordinary workers. In some cases, excessive gaming may distract from operational priorities. This alone is enough reason for management to rethink the continuation of online gaming.

After each tournament, HR must reflect on the result with the following questions: Who participated and who didn’t? Did it build connection or division? What feedback emerged? What can be improved next time? Reflection reinforces trust. It shows that HR listens, adjusts, and respects employee sentiment.

In the Philippine workplace, a Mobile Legends tournament is not inherently inappropriate. When used reasonably, it shows management respect for evolving norms and trust in employees. Used carelessly, it can undermine credibility and workplace harmony.

Consult Rey Elbo on your workplace issues for free. E-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or DM Facebook, LinkedIn, X or via https://reyelbo.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.