MANILA Clasico will never be the same, especially for Barangay Ginebra players who will now be at the frontlines against the longest-tenured Gin King LA Tenorio as the new head coach for archnemesis Magnolia starting in PBA Season 50 in October.

From teammates to rivals, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos and Justin Brownlee look forward to a bittersweet moment when they share the court with “kuya” LA albeit from different ends in an unbelievable whirlwind of PBA order.

Mr. Tenorio, originally from San Miguel and Alaska as the No. 4 pick in the 2006 draft, has been with Ginebra since as its leader since 2012 before being named by SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua on Monday as the new mentor in Magnolia in lieu of its long-time coach Chito Victolero.

And that has not sunk in yet to any Gin King, including resident import and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Mr. Brownlee, who looks up to Mr. Tenorio as his second coach next to Tim Cone since his arrival in the PBA in 2016.

“I can’t believe it, man. But to be honest, in my nine years in the Philippines playing for Ginebra, I feel like LA has been my second coach on the floor,” said Mr. Brownlee, who’s been with the Gin Kings since 2016.

“His moniker is ‘The Gineral’ for a reason and I wish him nothing but the best. It’s like a bittersweet feeling. Obviously, Magnolia is Ginebra’s biggest rival and yeah, I can’t wait to see what Manila Clasico is gonna be like, especially with LA now on the other side.”

Messrs. Tenorio and Brownlee have won six championships together in almost a decade but he and Mr. Aguilar have been playing together longer for almost 20 years, making it a tough transition for the latter.

It may be a little different with the younger Messrs. Thompson and Abarrientos, who have received the torch from the aging Mr. Tenorio in Ginebra’s changing of the guard for years now.

Mr. Abarrientos, the youngest of Mr. Tenorio’s proteges, echoes the same sentiment while being grateful for his lessons even for just a year since his Ginebra arrival as the No. 3 pick in last year’s rookie draft.

As per SMC official Mr. Chua, the possibility of being a playing coach for Magnolia is in the hands of Mr. Tenorio and for Ginebra players, that will be another different bridge they have to cross over once they get there.

For now, one thing’s clear, Mr. Tenorio — an eight-time PBA champion and four-time Finals MVP — has turned into a rival and the greatest respect they could ever have for a former comrade is playing to their fullest against him. — John Bryan Ulanday