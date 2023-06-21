Big Bad Wolf: Two million books and a story of survival

1 of 2

By Giselle P. Kasilag

SURVIVING a global pandemic and a massive flood, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is set to return to Manila with 2 million books under one roof. The much-awaited return will take place June 23 to July 3 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent in Pasay City. And just like its previous book sales, this year promises bigger bargains for bookworms of all ages.

“We have to come back!” declared founder Jacqueline Ng. “People said, oh you can change, you can do something else. But no! Big Bad Wolf started with that mission which is to change the world one book at a time. We cannot, due to challenges or uncertainty, afford to call it quits and just throw in the towel.”

But the road back was barely paved and filled with hurdles.

“We were here just a month before the worldwide shutdown and it was a huge shock to us,” Ms. Ng recalled. “I still remember we were in the middle of the Jakarta sale when the government ordered us to shut the door right in the middle! We can’t even move our books out. We came out the day before the whole country lockdown. We left on the last flight. The books were all left there for months. We can’t go into the convention center. So everyone went through so much over the past three years.”

Part of Big Bad Wolf’s business model was to operate in 15 countries to ensure that should there be a slack in sales in one territory, there would be 14 others that could cover for it. She never imagined that all 15, indeed the entire world, would stop operating completely and for the length of time that it did.

“Overnight we became zero,” she shared. “Everything we have grown, everything we have accumulated since 2009, overnight it became zero. It became like it never happened. We can’t work. We can’t go to the office. We don’t know what to do with the books. We don’t know when an event can happen again. But the wolf spirit is always there!”

Unfortunately, they were dealt another blow when a massive flood occurred in Malaysia. It flowed through their warehouse and destroyed millions of the books that they were preparing for when the lockdowns were lifted.

It was a bitter lesson in economics and business management. The company had to let go of staff that had become family to them. There was an assessment of all their processes in an effort to make everything more efficient and cost-effective.

This time around, book hunters can expect an improvement in the way the books are presented. The set-up has been tweaked to provide an experience more like a typical retail store rather than a warehouse.

They will also be introducing the concept of the universal price tag. On the books are letters instead of the price in Philippine pesos. Big signs showing what price the letters correspond to will be displayed prominently. This addresses the need to keep changing price tags whenever they move the books to different territories.

Unfortunately, unlike in previous years, the sale will not be open for 24 hours. The gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. Many of the changes were induced by the protocols of the pandemic and the economic fall-out that followed. While the world has reopened, it is not the same and according to Ms. Ng, they are striving to ensure that people get the best experience and value despite the current difficulties.

“The Philippines is a very interesting country for us,” said Ms. Ng. “We started with the mission of increasing literacy, of increasing readership. Filipinos know better than me how powerful a book is. It’s about inspiration. It’s not just about knowledge and values but sometimes a child just needs to be aware of what is out there. So in many countries where the parents don’t speak English and they don’t read, we sell a lot of children’s books because every parent would want the best for their child. So even when they can’t speak English and don’t read, they will still come because it’s affordable. They can afford to buy children’s books from Big Bad Wolf and give it to the child,” she explained, referring to most of the countries the Wolf is in.

“But in the Philippines, our statistics is very unique,” she continued. “It’s very equal. It’s 1/3 fiction, 1/3 non-fiction, and 1/3 children. Overseas, it’s about 75% children and then non-fiction and probably 5% fiction because they are non-readers. But in the Philippines, it’s 1/3, 1/3, and 1/3 and it’s just a very unique market for us.”

The statistics have been consistent in the years that Big Bad Wolf has been operating in the territory. These numbers may very well debunk the general belief that Filipinos do not read. But providing access appears to be the key.

When the world was in lockdown, everyone turned to online shopping for their needs. Many retail businesses have continued to offer this or made the shift permanent. But not Big Bad Wolf.

“Big Bad Wolf is always a physical event,” Ms. Ng declared. “There are customers who come and ask for the latest title and we have to apologize that we don’t have it at the sale sometimes. But they buy other stuff. They discover other books. They discover other authors. That’s the wonderful thing about Big Bad Wolf because it is a price point that you do not mind trying. That’s how you discover your new favorite author and your new genre. And it only happens during a physical sale.

“And to achieve our mission of changing the world one book at a time, the book that you choose for someone else is always impulsive at a sale. You come across, let’s say, a wine book. But you don’t like wine. But you saw it’s such a beautiful book at such a fantastic price, you start to think who you can buy it for. And this only happens when you see the book. Not that you plan to buy the book, but you see the book and it’s something that you feel it’s silly not to have it. You buy and you keep it and when there is an occasion that is suitable, then you give it. And that only happens in a physical sale. You tend to buy more to give away,” she said.

Indeed, with Ms. Ng’s wolf spirit, impulse has become a powerful force for good. Through her, all the visitors of Big Bad Wolf collectively share in the mission of changing the world one book at a time.

Metrobank offers perks at Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

SINCE the Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) is the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila’s first official bank partner, cardholders will be able to enjoy five perks when they pay for the pile of books they accumulate at the sale.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will run from June 23 to July 3 at the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Tent in Pasay City.

Metrobank credit and debit cardholders will enjoy:

1. Exclusive one-day access on June 22. Cardholders will get first dibs on the books during the exclusive day for Metrobank credit and debit cardholders. Doors open at 2 p.m., and cardholders enter the venue before the queuing cut-off of 8 p.m. can purchase books until 1 a.m.

2. Easier checkout with Metrobank Exclusive Payment Lanes. On regular sale days, there will be dedicated payment lanes for Metrobank cardholders. These dedicated counters will be marked with the Metrobank logo.

3. 0% installment on the books. Cardholders can avail of 0% installment for three months for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000 with their credit card.

4. Up to 10% cashback. Shoppers with purchases of P5,000 and up who pay via their Metrobank credit card can enjoy a cashback of up to 10%.

5. Chill at the Metrobank VIP Lounge. Tired cardholders who are not done with their shopping yet can rest up and recharge before going once more into the breach at the Metrobank Lounge. The lounge will be open to qualified Metrobank World Mastercard, Platinum Mastercard, and Travel Platinum Visa credit cardholders.