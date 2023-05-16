EntertainmentNews (05/16/23)

1 of 4

Freestyle marks 25 years with concert

AFTER numerous sold-out concerts since the relaunching of Freestyle with original frontman and songwriter Top Suzara last year, the iconic OPM band is set to take the big stage with a 25th anniversary concert on May 20 at the Music Museum at the Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan. Entitled Giving It All This Time, the concert is a retrospective of 25 years of Freestyle’s music and officially mark a new chapter of the band with Ian Tan, Lerod Cailao, Bouy Manalo, and IJ Garcia joining Mr. Suzara. “This is my 25th year in the industry and this show will, one, be the first official show in a concert setting where we will celebrate with all original songs, and, two, be the resurgence of Freestyle as we make good on the promise to continue together where I left off many years ago, when writing and sharing original songs was what drove us. This concert will be a story-telling journey through songs,” said Mr. Suzara in a press release. The band is known for its hits “Before I Let You Go,” “So Slow,” “Para Sayo,” “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang?,” and “Once In A Lifetime,” among many others. Concert tickets are available at TicketWorld and Music Museum. For reservations, text or call PPMPI at 0928-510-6000.

TV5 launches romance The Rain in España

TV5 BRINGS to life the love story of Kalix and Luna in The Rain in España, based on the hit web novel that has had over 140 million reads online, and grabbed the No. 1 spot on Twitter’s trending topics. The 10-part series kicked off on May 15 on TV5. The series follows the love story of Kalix (Marco Gallo) and Luna (Heaven Peralejo) as they navigate young love despite the pressures of school, family, and ambition. But when Luna discovers Kalix’s infidelity, their relationship ends. Ten years later, their paths cross again when Kalix becomes the Head Legal Counsel for Luna’s company. The former lovers must work together, and as they do, old feelings start to resurface. The story was brought to life by Gwy Saludes, who wrote the original work and serves as the creative consultant for the series. It is directed by Theodore “Ted” Boborol (Vince, Kath and James, Forevermore, and Make it With You.) Also in the cast are Gab Lagman, Bea Binene, Krissha Viaje, Nicole Omillo, Aubrey Caraan, Gabby Padilla, Andre Yllana, Frost Sandoval, and Leo Francis Magundayao. New episodes air on Sundays at 4 p.m. For more updates and the latest news, visit the official social media pages of TV5.

Matteo Guidicelli joins GMA Public Affairs

MATTEO Guidicelli signed a contract with broadcast company GMA Network on May 11. The actor, triathlete, and host is set to undertake a series of projects with GMA Public Affairs. “Your fans and supporters can definitely look forward to more of your projects in GMA, especially with Public Affairs,” said GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon in a message. “[It was] Not in my wildest dreams to be in the public affairs team because I started my career as an artista [actor]. I’m always on the entertainment side. When Ma’am Nessa (First Vice President of Public Affairs Nessa Valdellon) and Atty. Gozon-Valdes (SVP for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and President of GMA Films, Annette Gozon-Valdes) approached me and told me that they think they have a spot for me in Public Affairs. I was like, okay, if you guys believe it, let’s go. I’m really excited to see what this journey will become, what kinds of doors will open and the things I’m going to do with Public Affairs,” said Mr. Guidicelli at the contract signing. Beginning May 15, he will be part of the long-running morning show Unang Hirit as one of its hosts. He will also be part of GMA Public Affairs’ upcoming action-drama primetime series Black Rider with Ruru Madrid, and will be part of a documentary special about nature.

We Are Imaginary releases new EP

THE 7-TRACK release turns internal monologues into generation-defining anthems as Filipino indie rock quartet We Are Imaginary marks their 15th year as a band with their fourth studio release, Swan Songs for Drifters now out via the label floppydisks. According to lead vocalist/guitarist Ahmad Tanji, the songs off the new EP capture long stretches of silence and reflection from 2018 to 2020 — a defining era in his personal life before the entire world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It really brought a lot of existential questions about why we are doing this,” Mr. Tanji said in a statement. “For a moment after celebrating our 14th year as a band, I thought this is it; we are done. That moment also gave me the realization that everyone is lost — basically a drifter looking for the next pitstop.” Mr. Tanji decided to reassemble the group at the height of the new normal, record two new tracks from the original lineup of five, and close “that” chapter of his life with renewed perspective and wisdom. The result is a seven-track EP that is more of a vibe than an actual album, but leads listeners through on an otherwise colorful, redemptive journey. The EP contains “Dekada,” originally released in 2018, as well as the pensive tune “Kawalan,” which was initially considered to be part of their third album, Death to Romanticism. Other tracks are “Durden,” a melodic, 1990s alt-rocker with widescreen choruses and indie pop breakdowns on the verses; and “Swan Song,” a lilting folk number. All of the songs in Swan Songs for Drifters were written by Ahmad Tanji, except for “Shimmer” which was co-written by his brother Khalid Tanji. The new album was produced, mixed, and mastered by RJ Mabilin of Redverb Studio. We Are Imaginary, composed of Apa Rubio (drums), Khalid Tanji (guitars), Vhall Bugtong (bass, vocals), and Ahmad Tanji (vocals, guitars).