THE INTELLECTUAL property office has partnered with the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) to develop site blocking measures for pirated content.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) signed a memorandum of understanding with the association to share information and develop technical knowledge on piracy.

AVIA will provide information on piracy, conduct training on piracy matters, and make recommendations for IPOPHL’s online piracy monitoring and rolling site blocking, IPOPHL said in a statement Sunday.

IPOPHL in turn will review piracy issues and will act on piracy reports and tips from AVIA, an association that promotes the interests of the video industry in the Asia Pacific.

“Site blocking is a responsible means of not allowing access to pirated sites… We have experience now in multiple markets all around the region that site blocking, where it is done properly, can be incredibly effective at reducing the levels of piracy in a market,” AVIA Chief Executive Officer Louis Boswell said.

“And we’re very keen to see this happen in the Philippines.”

IPOPHL received 54 piracy complaints in 2020, more than the 51 reported for all intellectual property violations a year earlier. Around 94% of piracy complaints last year were based on online violations. — Jenina P. Ibañez