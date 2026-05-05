THE Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said it deferred the launch of toll collection for the final segment of the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (Cavitex) C5 Link.

In an advisory Tuesday, the TRB said the suspension of toll collection along Segment3B will remain in effect until further notice.

“All stakeholders are advised to await subsequent announcements regarding the revised implementation schedule,” the TRB said.

On Saturday, the TRB authorized tolls of P59 for Class 1, P117 for Class 2, and P176 for Class 3 vehicles traveling between Dr. A. Santos Avenue (Sucat Road) in Parañaque City and Taguig City starting Tuesday.

Motorists traveling between Taguig and Roxas Boulevard or Zapote will pay P97 for Class 1, P194 for Class 2, and P291 for Class 3 vehicles.

The project is a joint venture of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA). It is operated by PRA wholly-owned subsidiary PEA Tollway Corp. (PEATC).

In a separate statement, the PRA said that due to the ongoing fuel crisis, the timing of the TRB’s notice to start collection (NTSC) will depend on the project committee’s deliberations.

“Please be advised that the said NTSC or the new toll fees for the C5 Link Expressway will not be implemented on May 5, 2026,” it said.

The PRA said that according to the toll operating agreement, PEATC is responsible for inspecting the entire length of the toll road following the issuance of the certificate of substantial completion, and to address complaints from motorists once the operators start to collect tolls.

Segment 3B, which opened on March 30, is a two-kilometer toll road linking the 7.7-kilometer Cavitex C5 Link to the R-1 Expressway and connecting Sucat to C5 Road.

The segment complements earlier phases of the project, including Segment 3A-1 (C5 Flyover to Merville), Segment 3A-2, and Segment 2 (Sucat Interchange to R-1 Expressway), which were completed between 2019 and 2024.

The toll road is expected to cut travel time between Parañaque City and Taguig City to about 15 minutes.

Since opening on March 30, the segment has been toll-free and has served about 9,000 motorists daily, the TRB said.

MPTC is a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), one of three key Philippine subsidiaries of First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

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