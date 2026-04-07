THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it does not expect any disruption to deliveries of rice for its P20-per-kilo rice program despite rising fuel prices that have increased logistics and transportation costs.

Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra, assistant secretary for agribusiness, marketing, and consumer affairs, said the program had sufficient logistical funding to absorb such cost increases.

“While we acknowledge that the recent rise in fuel prices has increased transportation and logistics costs, the P20 rice program was designed with adequate logistical allotments to address these operational requirements,” she told BusinessWorld via Viber.

The DA has said the program was allocated P23 billion in 2026, with the aim of serving 15 million qualified beneficiaries by the end of the year.

Ms. Guevarra said that while higher fuel costs “may have affected the timeframe” for utilizing the program’s budget, the DA does not expect an impact on the continuity of operations.

The DA added that rice deliveries to Kadiwa centers and other accredited distribution outlets nationwide are proceeding as scheduled. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel