THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it is encouraging airlines to adopt sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), adding that it is currently assessing the viability of making the switch by studying the conditions for producing the fuel in the Philippines.

“We reaffirm our commitment in making SAF adoption more viable and accessible, leveraging collaboration between government, industry, and private partners to shape a sustainable and forward-looking Philippine aviation sector,” CAAP Director-General Raul L. Del Rosario said in a statement on Monday.

CAAP said it is assessing feedstock availability, production technology, regulatory and investment opportunities to help support SAF adoption.

Nigel Paul C. Villarete, senior adviser on public-private partnerships at the technical advisory group Libra Konsult, said via Viber: “For as long as the economic benefits are adequately identified and measured and there is a clear indication of economic and environmental benefits, by all means CAAP should proceed towards that direction.”

The government should also evaluate the economic returns of wider SAF adoption, he said, adding that SAF may also be considered for local production.

“This would have an added advantage of decreasing our dependence on imported fuel which will lighten the pressure on our foreign exchange reserves,” Mr. Villarete said.

CAAP said that the Philippines is well-positioned for the SAF transition, citing the potential for its agricultural industry to provide feedstock.

SAF can help reduce emissions from air transportation, being made from non-petroleum raw materials like agricultural waste and used vegetable oil.

“CAAP will continue advancing cleaner aviation, investments, job generation and the Philippines’ role in sustainable aviation,” CAAP said.

Rene S. Santiago, an international consultant on transport development and former president of the Transportation Science Society of the Philippines, noted that the global supply of SAF is more limited than jet fuel.

“Another buzzword to claim Green brownie points? The basic question: can CAAP guarantee more SAF in stock than jet fuel, and at lower prices? Airlines would naturally go for cheaper alternatives, provided their engines can handle the alternative fuel,” Mr. Santiago said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported in December that SAF production last year accounted for 0.6% of total jet fuel consumption.

The dearth of SAF was attributed to lack of policy support, IATA said, adding that SAF prices are also higher than fossil-based jet fuel.

Among domestic carriers, only Cebu Pacific is currently using SAF. Both Philippine Airlines and AirAsia Philippines have announced plans to use SAF.

The IATA has estimated that SAF will result in a 65% reduction in carbon emissions needed by the aviation industry, en route to achieving net zero by 2050. — Ashley Erika O. Jose