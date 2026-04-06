A FARMERS’ organization said on Monday that the government needs to expand its assistance for agriculture workers, warning that surging fuel and input costs are worsening pressure on production and could worsen food availability in the coming months.

In a statement on Monday, the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said the agricultural crisis is worsening as many farmers and fisherfolk remain without sufficient support.

“Diesel prices are now at P140 per liter while gasoline stands at more than P100 per liter. Fuel prices will increase again for the sixth consecutive week, and the government can only offer paltry and delayed aid,” the group said.

KMP said higher fuel prices have increased production expenses, including irrigation, transport, and farm inputs such as fertilizer. It said some farmers have seen the area they planted reduced or have suffered delays in cultivation, while fisherfolk have cut back on fishing trips.

KMP also said traders have reduced procurement or offered lower farmgate prices, which could also contribute to declining output and tighten food supply.

KMP said that of an estimated 11 million farmers and fisherfolk nationwide, only about 4 million are covered by current cash assistance programs, leaving around 7 million without support.

The group added that current fuel subsidy programs only cover up to 45,000 beneficiaries. It said the fuel assistance — P5,000 for farmers and P3,000 for fisherfolk — has also been reduced in value due to inflation.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has so far allocated P150 million for fuel subsidies, which it sourced from unspent 2025 funds. The subsidy targets farmers using fuel-powered machinery and small-scale fisherfolk.

The DA has also tapped a P10-billion standby fund for the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program, which provides P2,325 in cash aid to about 4 million eligible rice, corn, and sugarcane farmers, as well as registered fisherfolk.

However, KMP said the assistance excludes vegetable growers and farmers cultivating other crops.

“How about farmworkers and those planting vegetables, coconut, banana, abaca, and other crops? Aside from the impact of the fuel crisis, farmers and fisherfolk are also affected by the approaching El Niño,” KMP Chairman Danilo H. Ramos said in the statement.

KMP said that without immediate and substantial subsidies, more small producers may be forced to scale back or stop planting, putting the next cropping season at risk.

“Without immediate and substantial subsidies, farmers will be pushed to stop planting. This will directly translate to higher food prices and greater hunger among consumers,” Mr. Ramos said.

The group urged the government to expand subsidies and ensure broader coverage for farmers and fisherfolk to sustain food production. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel