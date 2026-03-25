STATE-RUN Clark Development Corp. (CDC) said it signed a P4.4-billion agreement with Korean developer Luxia Corp. to build a mixed-use development within Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

In a statement on Tuesday, CDC said the lease agreement covers a 20,000-square-meter lot along Creekside Road in Angeles City.

The lot will be the site of a high-end development featuring a hotel and serviced apartments, according to the deal signed on March 24.

The CDC is counting on Clark to grow its meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions businesses to attract tourism.

The estate will be developed by Luxia Corp., a unit of Seoul-based developer Luxia Holdings, Inc.

The designer was identified as Paul Bae, director of international architectural and planning firm J. Partners and Architects. He is also the principal architect of Luxia’s properties in Seoul.

“We think Luxia will be the catalyst taking Clark to the next level — providing high-end residences, a premium hotel, hospitality, and retail,” he said.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes VST Devanadera said the project aligns with the Philippines’ deepening relations with South Korea.

“We consider this (an indicator of) very good economic relations between South Korea and the Philippines,” she said.

The CDC in December finalized a separate lease agreement with South Korean construction firm PKR Corp. for a P4-billion mixed-use residential and commercial project within The Villages at Global Clark, an 87-hectare (ha) master-planned estate.

The Clark Freeport Zone serves multiple industries like aviation, business, logistics, and tourism.

The 4,400-ha economic zone is home to Clark International Airport Complex, Clark Entertainment and Events Center, and the Clark National Food Terminal.

In 2025, Clark International Airport reported a 14% increase in passenger arrivals to 2.75 million passengers. Of the total, 1.56 million were foreign arrivals and 1.04 million domestic arrivals. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz