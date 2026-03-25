THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it signed a revised supplemental agreement (SA) for aerospace manufacturer B/E Aerospace B.V. — Philippine Branch featuring adjustments to its registered activities.

The revised agreement covers new activities like essential materials and consumables.

This enables B/E Aerospace to further streamline and support its aerospace manufacturing operations within First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) Special Economic Zone in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas.

B/E Aerospace B.V. is a venture of Collins Aerospace, a unit of US aerospace and defense group RTX Corp.

Its original PEZA registration outlined B/E Aerospace’s activities as manufacturing, assembling, marketing, and distributing aircraft interiors and components.

It also specializes in the repair, maintenance, servicing, and modification of aircraft parts and aerospace interior systems within its facility.

B/E Aerospace B.V. has been PEZA-registered since 2010.

Collins Aerospace’s site in the Philippines covers 698,000 square feet (sq. ft.) of manufacturing, warehouse, and office space; and 69,900 sq. ft. of warehouse and logistics space, according to its website.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said the supplemental agreement will help boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

“Every development by our existing locators sends a strong signal to the global market that the Philippines is ready for more advanced manufacturing investments,” he said.

The recent amendments also reflect the growing momentum of aerospace-related investments within PEZA’s economic zones, it said, as global firms tap the skilled Philippine workforce, competitive environment, and export ecosystem.

Philippine aerospace exports amounted to $603.1 million in the first nine months of 2025, according to the Board of Investments. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz