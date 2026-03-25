By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

THE ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will be critical to ensuring inclusive growth, while also unlocking the value of AI investments, an analyst said.

“One of the key benefits of having a Code of Ethics for AI that it will professionalize AI development and use,” Benito L. Teehankee, chairman of the Responsible AI Council of the Analytics and AI Association of the Philippines (AAP), said in a video interview with BusinessWorld.

He noted that imposing the ethical use of AI would help support equitable economic growth in the country.

“As you know, we never really recovered from the pandemic, and our recent growth figures are not very encouraging,” Mr. Teehankee said.

He said that AI use must be regulated similar to industries like automobiles, airlines, pharmaceuticals, citing the technology’s direct impact on people.

“If you build a safe and trustworthy AI environment, the market will grow, which means there will be business for everyone,” he said.

Released in July last year, the AAP’s Code of Conduct for AI Professionals serves as a guide for the ethical conduct of AI professionals.

It “sets a standard for AI professionals in the private, public, and educational sectors to conduct their work ethically, fostering AI’s positive impact on society for the benefit of all, while minimizing risks and harm.”

“I think responsible innovation is key. It cannot be innovation for its own sake,” Mr. Teehankee said.

According to the code, AI professionals must follow general ethical principles, which include the need to use their AI skills for human and environmental well-being; promote of safe practices; honesty, trustworthiness and integrity; fairness; respect for the labor required to produce new ideas, inventions, creative work, and computing artifacts; respect for privacy and individual data rights; and the need to honor confidentiality.

AI professionals should also strive to achieve high quality processes and products; maintain high standards of professional competence, conduct, and ethical practice; and know and respect existing rules.

The Philippines could unlock P1.8 trillion in economic benefits using AI technologies, according to a 2025 report by Google Philippines and consulting firm Public First.