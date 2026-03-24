RICE IMPORTS amounted to 1.01 million metric tons (MT) as of March 19, up 10.44% from the actual first quarter total in 2025, the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) said.

The year-to-date volume exceeded the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) projection of about 750,000 MT for the full first quarter.

The DA earlier said traders and importers agreed to keep shipments to around 300,000 MT per month in January and February and 150,000 MT per month during the peak of the harvest in March and April.

The BPI said inbound shipments as of March 19 are equivalent to 79.74% of the 1.27 million MT expected volume based on approved import clearances.

Regular rice accounted for the bulk of imports at 980,896 MT or 96.77% of the total, while special rice amounted to 32,758 MT or 3.23%.

Of the landed shipments, 85.97% originated in Vietnam, 7.63% Thailand, 4.48% Myanmar, and 1.61% Cambodia.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. earlier told BusinessWorld that the Philippines continues to have access to adequate rice supplies from overseas markets, despite a projected global food supply crunch due to the Middle East war.

He said supply remains sufficient in major suppliers such as Vietnam, India, and Myanmar, but added that freight costs will be the main component affecting the price paid by consumers. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel