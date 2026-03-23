THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said 248 projects are in the pipeline, valued at P2.94 trillion as of March 18.

The PPP Center said 166 projects worth P2.81 trillion will be implemented by the National Government, while 82 projects worth P134.82 billion will be overseen by local government units (LGUs).

194 projects are solicited or were initiated by the government, while the remaining 54 projects are unsolicited.

In terms of project value, railways accounted for P1.75 trillion, followed by property development (P321.24 billion) and land transport (P233.06 billion).

Projects to be located in the National Capital Region amounted to P1.91 trillion, followed by Central Luzon (P1.08 trillion), and Calabarzon (P644.94 billion).

218 projects are in the development stage, valued at P2.46 trillion.

17 projects worth P203.03 billion were in the approval stage, while 13 projects worth P281.73 billion are at the procurement stage. — Justine Irish D. Tabile