By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

GOVERNMENT PLANS to shift a three-term school calendar may have little impact on students’ employability, business groups said, noting that curriculum reform would better affect education outcomes.

Management Association of the Philippines President Donald Patrick L. Lim said changes to the school calendar require careful study and implementation.

“From a business perspective, we support reforms that enhance employability, but emphasize that outcomes and not the calendar structure, should remain the primary focus,” he said via Viber.

In addition, a trimestral calendar may cause misalignment with internship cycles and hiring periods, Mr. Lim said.

It could also be costly for families and schools and increase teacher workload, he noted.

“While it may offer benefits such as continuous learning, its impact on job readiness will ultimately depend on whether it improves the quality of education and alignment with industry needs,” Mr. Lim added.

The Economy and Development (ED) Council last week approved the Department of Education’s proposal to implement a trimestral system starting school year 2026-2027.

The council, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the policy is expected to maximize learning time in the face of disruptions caused by bad weather and holidays.

“Our commitment to developing a globally competitive workforce begins with providing evidence-based solutions to bridge educational gaps in our country,” Economy Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, who also serves as the ED council vice chairman, said in a statement last week.

The proposal calls for 201 school days to be divided into three terms, with the first term running from June to September, the second September to December, and the third January to March.

Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr., honorary chairman of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, said a trimestral system would align the Philippines with global practice.

However, he said that schools might not be equipped to implement a three-term grading system.

“I think this policy will need a lot of resources. Firstly, we don’t even have enough classrooms, and a trimestral system could also raise maintenance costs,” he said via phone.

On the other hand, a trimestral school calendar could address learning losses caused by class disruptions, he said.

The Department of Education told the Senate recently that 53 school days were disrupted in school year 2023 to 2024. Of the total, 32 were due to typhoons and extreme heat.

American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe said a trimestral calendar would have little impact on job readiness.

“Quality and curriculum are more important. The classroom shortage should also be considered,” he said via Viber.

Meanwhile, Makati Business Club Executive Director Rafael ASG Ongpin noted that the De La Salle schools have long been following a trimestral system, and “seem to be serving the needs of industry just fine.”