(Second of two parts)

IN BRIEF:

• Philippine CEOs are advancing transformation agendas to sustain growth and competitiveness in a rapidly digitalizing market.

• AI and digital technologies are becoming central to strategic decision‑making as leaders recalibrate investments amid global shifts.

• Governance, capability building, and strategic transactions are emerging as critical levers for CEOs preparing for the next phase of enterprise reinvention.

CEOs are entering the next phase of transformation with a clearer mandate: to convert measured optimism into decisive, capability‑building action. As digital acceleration and geopolitical shifts redefine the competitive landscape, leaders are anchoring their strategies on modernization, strengthened governance, organizational resilience, and AI‑driven reinvention. At the same time, they are leveraging strategic transactions to reshape portfolios, reinforce competitive positioning, and unlock new avenues for sustainable growth.

The first part of this article discussed how CEOs face a complex economic and technological landscape marked by measured optimism amid global uncertainty, with AI readiness emerging as a critical priority for competitive advantage and growth.

The second part of this article will discuss how CEOs are advancing transformation agendas focused on modernization, AI integration, governance, and strategic transactions to sustain growth and competitiveness amid a rapidly digitalizing and geopolitically shifting market.

TRANSFORMATION INTENSIFIES AS CEOS PURSUE GROWTH

Philippine CEOs are accelerating their transformation agendas in 2026 as they work to sustain growth in an increasingly digitalized market. Revenue growth remains their top priority, with 65% placing top‑line acceleration at the core of their strategic agenda.

At the same time, CEOs maintain a balanced mix of ambition and measured optimism, showing strong confidence in their competitive positioning as they invest in digital tools, deepen customer engagement, and strengthen workforce capabilities. This momentum carries into their operational focus. Although operational optimization ranks as the second‑highest priority at 53%, only one‑third of CEOs are very confident in fully achieving this goal — underscoring the inherent complexity of transforming processes, improving efficiency, and integrating new technologies at scale.

This more cautious sentiment around operational transformation contrasts with the stronger confidence CEOs express in people‑ and customer‑centric outcomes. A notable 75% are very confident in improving employee engagement and retention, while 66% report the same level of confidence in strengthening customer engagement. These perspectives reinforce a consistent theme: people and customer experience remain foundational to long‑term competitiveness, even as organizations push forward with broader enterprise transformation.

As organizations lean more heavily on technology to enable these ambitions, the growing role of AI introduces both new possibilities and new pressures. Yet despite AI’s rising strategic importance, execution challenges continue to temper expectations. A net 46% of CEOs currently view AI outcomes unfavorably, reflecting a persistent gap between ambition and realized value. Additionally, 28% cite the rapid pace of technological change as a key barrier to effective integration and long‑term sustainability.

Still, momentum is building. Despite the implementation hurdles many CEOs face, the survey shows that leaders continue to view AI as a critical driver of business success in the years ahead. Nearly half of CEOs have implemented significant transformation initiatives, and their expectations for AI’s impact further reinforce this momentum: 12% anticipate AI to be truly transformative, and 42% expect it to deliver significant improvements across their organizations.

As AI becomes increasingly central to strategy, one message is clear: the next phase of growth will belong to companies that embed AI at the core of their business, enabling not only operational efficiency but enterprise‑wide reinvention. This growing momentum reflects the measured optimism taking shape in Philippine boardrooms — confidence grounded not in assumption, but in deliberate, forward‑looking action.

CEOS RECALIBRATE INVESTMENT AMID GEOPOLITICAL SHIFTS

Geopolitical and trade policy developments have prompted CEOs to recalibrate their investment strategies. Over the past year, many leaders adjusted their plans — 42% accelerated a planned investment in response to global shifts, while others delayed or halted initiatives as part of a disciplined reassessment. Rather than pull back, CEOs repositioned by relocating operational assets, shifting suppliers, entering new markets, or exiting unviable ones, underscoring a deliberate effort to reinforce resilience while protecting growth momentum.

CEOs are now prioritizing levers they can directly influence, with 32% identifying AI and digital technologies as their most important strategic response — well ahead of supply‑chain diversification or market realignment. By contrast, engaging policymakers registered a –16% net importance, signaling a preference for internally driven, high‑impact actions.

GOVERNANCE STRENGTHENS AS AI ADOPTION ACCELERATES

As AI adoption deepens, governance is becoming a central priority for Philippine CEOs. As much as 68% now report clear C‑suite or board‑level accountability for AI outcomes, signaling a shift toward stronger oversight, clearer ethical guardrails, and enterprise‑wide alignment. Leaders increasingly recognize that AI is not simply a technological upgrade; it is a strategic capability requiring transparency, responsible design, and disciplined execution.

Expectations for AI’s impact vary, but momentum is evident. 54% of CEOs anticipate that AI will drive major improvements and become a key determinant of business success, while 22% expect benefits limited to specific functions and another 22% foresee only incremental gains. These differing views highlight a leadership climate that is optimistic but pragmatic — pursuing AI’s potential while carefully managing capability readiness, risk, and pace of change.

STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN POSITIONING

Strategic transactions are gaining importance as CEOs reshape portfolios and pursue new pathways for value creation. More than half at 54% plan to actively pursue deals in the next year, with 34% specifically considering mergers, acquisitions, or strategic partnerships. Leaders are placing strong emphasis on operational optimization within their acquisition and divestment strategies, underscoring a disciplined approach to strengthening enterprise performance.

Among CEOs actively evaluating opportunities, 65% expect acquisition activity to accelerate revenue growth, reflecting the role of M&A in reinforcing growth and productivity. Cost optimization remains a dominant theme, with 70% identifying cost reduction as essential to competitiveness. Confidence in the domestic market is also firm, as 72% of CEOs plan to invest capital in the Philippines — reinforcing the cautiously optimistic sentiment shaping strategic decisions across the business community.

AI AT THE CENTER OF ENTERPRISE STRATEGY

As CEOs look to 2026, their strategies reflect a renewed sense of purpose grounded in the same measured optimism shaping the broader business landscape. Leaders are sharpening priorities, accelerating modernization, and elevating governance as they navigate a rapidly evolving environment. AI and digital capabilities have shifted from promising enablers to core strategic drivers — reshaping how organizations invest, compete, and grow.

The next move for Philippine CEOs is unmistakable: modernize systems, build future‑ready talent, and embed AI at the center of enterprise strategy. Those who act decisively today will not only chart the next phase of their organization’s growth — they will help define the direction and competitive strength of Philippine enterprise in the years ahead.

This article is for general information only and is not a substitute for professional advice where the facts and circumstances warrant. The views and opinions expressed above are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of SGV & Co

Noel P. Rabaja is the deputy managing partner, strategy and transactions leader, and markets leader, and Christine Rose L. Lapada is a strategy and transactions associate director, both of SGV & Co.