THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) said 50% discounts on all Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) rides will take effect Monday, to provide relief to commuters.

“(The DoTr) is prioritizing continuous operations and affordable rates at all our trains,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the DoTr postponed the scheduled fare increases for public utility vehicles (PUVs) after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered its deferral, saying commuters are already burdened by rising fuel and commodity prices.

The discount for the commuter trains will be in effect until further notice, the DoTr said, noting that the reduced fare applies to all passengers including regular beep, or stored-value card holders, and those using e-wallets and other digital alternatives.

White Beep card holders will continue to enjoy their 50% fare discounts in the case of students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

The agency is be working the Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), the operator of LRT-1, to offer the same discounts.

BusinessWorld approached LRMC for comment but it had not responded at the deadline.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday approved fare increases for PUVs, citing the surge in fuel, maintenance and operating expenses since the Iran war began. The order had covered jeepneys, provincial and city buses, airport taxis, and transportation network vehicle services.

Mr. Marcos assured transport workers that the government is ramping up its assistance which include cash relief and fuel vouchers.

The DoTr said it is expediting the release of fuel subsidies for qualified drivers and operators as additional assistance.

It said it is also working with toll road operators to offering discounts to motorists.

As of writing, both toll operators — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. and San Miguel Corp. have yet to announce any such action on tolls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose