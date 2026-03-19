THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it is holding off on increasing terminal fees as part of a package of measures to ease the travel experience, which include the rollout of an online passenger reservation system.

In a statement Thursday, the port regulator said its relief measures are in response to the global oil shock that is raising the cost of travel.

It added port user fees are not tied to fuel prices and any increases can be postponed.

“The maritime agencies are strategizing to make the commute easier especially for the upcoming peak season. (They are) in middle of talks regarding a new online reservation assistance system,” it said.

Earlier this month, the PPA said it does not foresee operational disruption at the ports, though the Persian Gulf crisis could affect freight rates, bunker costs, and cargo volumes.

In March, the Maritime Industry Authority said it authorized ship operators to collect a fuel surcharge of up to 20% of base fares, among other measures, to promote the efficient use of fuel.

Regional shipping lines raised passenger and cargo rates by up to 25% following a surge in fuel costs after global crude benchmarks exceeded $100 per barrel. — Ashley Erika O. Jose