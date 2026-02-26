THE National Food Authority (NFA) said it will procure more types of palay (unmilled rice) by easing the rules on acceptable moisture content.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NFA said it is now broadening the moisture content range for palay classified as dry, allowing more farmers to qualify for higher NFA prices.

The grains agency said it will now accept palay with a moisture content of 11% to 14%, broadening the previous band of 12% to 14%.

“By widening our specifications now, we can absorb more volume and help farmers avoid distress selling. Every percentage point we adjust in moisture tolerance can mean more bags accepted and more income in farmers’ pockets,” NFA Administrator Larry R. Lacson was quoted as saying in a statement.

The NFA said the rule revisions follow consultations with farmers, millers, retailers, and its own field offices.

The NFA said it will maintain its buying price of P17 per kilo for fresh or wet palay and P21 per kilo for dry. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel